Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Set at C$4.25 by National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) has been given a C$4.25 price objective by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE FOOD traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.13. 7,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,180. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 million and a PE ratio of -8.24. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$2.43 and a 12 month high of C$3.98.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

