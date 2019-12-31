Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Set at C$4.25 by National Bank Financial

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) has been given a C$4.25 price objective by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE FOOD traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.13. 7,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,180. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 million and a PE ratio of -8.24. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of C$2.43 and a 12 month high of C$3.98.
Goodfood Market Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?
Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.