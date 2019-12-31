The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. The Force Protocol has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $680,951.00 worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007259 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000426 BTC.

The Force Protocol Token Profile

The Force Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,379,787 tokens. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

