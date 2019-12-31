Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Tops $0.0150 on Major Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $154,707.00 and $240.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000207 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 177.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

