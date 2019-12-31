AdHive Market Cap Reaches $75,359.00 (ADH)

AdHive (CURRENCY:ADH) traded 33.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, AdHive has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. AdHive has a total market cap of $75,359.00 and $78.00 worth of AdHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdHive token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AdHive Token Profile

AdHive (CRYPTO:ADH) is a token. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2018. AdHive’s total supply is 392,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,376,614 tokens. AdHive’s official Twitter account is @AdhiveTv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdHive is /r/AdhiveTv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AdHive is medium.com/@AdHiveTV . AdHive’s official website is adhive.tv

AdHive Token Trading

AdHive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

