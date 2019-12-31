Wavesbet (WBET) Price Down 33.7% This Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Wavesbet has a market cap of $85,312.00 and $28,797.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022414 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000745 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Wavesbet Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WBETUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.