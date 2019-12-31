Elysian Trading 30.5% Higher This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Mercatox and Liquid. Elysian has a market capitalization of $68,161.00 and approximately $717,038.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian was first traded on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, BitForex, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

