Maecenas Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. In the last seven days, Maecenas has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $21.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Maecenas

Maecenas launched on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,362,990 tokens. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

