Titan Coin (TTN) Hits Market Capitalization of $498,839.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $498,839.00 and $38.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00031877 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003894 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000699 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000174 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000133 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin (CRYPTO:TTN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 897,595,878 coins and its circulating supply is 897,595,848 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco

Titan Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

