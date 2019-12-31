MIR COIN (MIR) Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 31st. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $2.00 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 620,041,495 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . The official message board for MIR COIN is medium.com/@blockchainmir

MIR COIN Coin Trading

MIR COIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

