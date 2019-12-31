$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) will post $550,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30,000.00 and the highest is $1.09 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $550,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30,000.00 to $1.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $45.39 million, with estimates ranging from $21.10 million to $68.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.94.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.94. 14,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 14.95 and a quick ratio of 14.95. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $82.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93.

In related news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $161,193.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $600,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider De Dominicis Robert 490,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,539 shares of company stock worth $7,157,463. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,671,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $34,343,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 539,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

