$310.79 Million in Sales Expected for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) will post $310.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.87 million and the lowest is $290.60 million. Cable One posted sales of $269.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cable One.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $8.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.25 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.64 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on CABO shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,482.00 price target (up from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,506.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cable One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,339.60.

Shares of CABO stock traded up $5.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,499.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,512.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1,313.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 0.45. Cable One has a twelve month low of $782.01 and a twelve month high of $1,569.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,509.50, for a total value of $344,166.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,701.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,510.15, for a total transaction of $1,084,287.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,614 shares of company stock worth $2,283,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,588,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,056.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.