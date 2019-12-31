Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.14 Million

Analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will announce $20.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.58 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap posted sales of $19.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year sales of $73.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $77.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $85.74 million, with estimates ranging from $79.18 million to $92.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

In other news, Director Michael T. Eckhart bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $28,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,760. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,484 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,585.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,057 shares of company stock valued at $59,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,699,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,782,000 after buying an additional 869,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,626,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,544,000 after purchasing an additional 111,967 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,290,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,554,000 after purchasing an additional 100,730 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,752,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,393,000 after purchasing an additional 230,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,289,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.28. 26,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,239. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.61%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

