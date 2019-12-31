Zacks: Brokerages Expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.40. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.32.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $63.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,546. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $47.25 and a 52-week high of $65.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.4% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $217,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 39.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

