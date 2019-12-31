Analysts Set $1.00 Price Target for Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP)

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus target price of $1.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Neurotrope an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTRP shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Neurotrope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NTRP traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,198. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.97. Neurotrope has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurotrope will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Neurotrope by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neurotrope in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Neurotrope by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Neurotrope in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Neurotrope by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

