Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Gap Up to $0.28

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.37, but opened at $0.28. Invivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 58,630 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

