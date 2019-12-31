Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Down 5.9%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.06, approximately 92,175 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,347,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.21.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $125.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.70.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The firm had revenue of $47.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.