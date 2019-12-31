Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wisdom Tree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ WETF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.77. 20,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $755.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 6,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President R Jarrett Lilien acquired 18,940 shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $100,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 58.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvvo Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments during the second quarter worth $92,000. 72.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

