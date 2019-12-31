Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) Shares Up 20.9%

Kew Media Group Inc (TSE:KEW) shot up 20.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.23 and last traded at C$1.04, 237,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 824% from the average session volume of 25,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of Kew Media Group from an “action list buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $11.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.99.

Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$47.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kew Media Group Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kew Media Group (TSE:KEW)

Kew Media Group Inc operates as an independent content production company. It develops, produces, and distributes multiplatform, mass-audience, and returnable content in various genres, including factual, reality, lifestyle, drama, comedy, and documentary. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

