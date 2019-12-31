Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) to Hold

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Roth Capital set a $29.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.94.

Shares of Village Farms International stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 44,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,960. The stock has a market cap of $305.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.35. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $47.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 77.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 375,161 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $964,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $843,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the second quarter worth about $572,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Farms International during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

