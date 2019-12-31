Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Trading Up 2.2%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s share price was up 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.04 and last traded at $5.00, approximately 773 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 46,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bioanalytical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the third quarter worth about $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Bioanalytical Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASI)

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

