Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.98, 2,202 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $523.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.73 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 2.22%. Research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

