Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading 4.4% Higher

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.98, 2,202 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 22,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $523.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.41.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $949,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.
About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)
Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.
