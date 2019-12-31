Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,858,551 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 685,004 shares.The stock last traded at $0.20 and had previously closed at $0.18.

SCON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

