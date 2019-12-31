Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,371 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 115,960 shares.The stock last traded at $23.71 and had previously closed at $27.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.78.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 106,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 76,700 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. 44.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

