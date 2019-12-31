Fortune Minerals (TSE:FT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.08

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSE:FT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 99990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 million and a PE ratio of -6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 14.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.09.

Fortune Minerals Company Profile (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project located in the Northwest Territories.

