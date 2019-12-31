Horizon Petroleum (CVE:HPL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Horizon Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HPL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 54000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

About Horizon Petroleum (CVE:HPL)

Horizon Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties internationally. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

