Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Tesoro Minerals Corp (CVE:TES)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.05.

Tesoro Minerals Company Profile (CVE:TES)

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. The company was formerly known as Auro Resources Corp. and changed its name to Tesoro Minerals Corp. in August 2013. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

