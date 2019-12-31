Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.15

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 49500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$358.88 million during the quarter.

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers composite decking products, railings, and accessories; engineered wood products; laminate and vinyl floorings; insulation products; dimension lumber; moldings; panels, such as plywood, and oriented strand boards, and particleboards, as well as medium density fiber boards; polyethylene sheeting; and preserved wood.

