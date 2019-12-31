Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.84

Shares of Pure Gold Mining Inc (CVE:PGM) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 617359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $250.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 24.91, a current ratio of 25.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Gold Mining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Madsen Gold project comprising 257 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 4,600 hectares located in the prolific Red Lake gold camp of Northwestern Ontario.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.