KCR Residential Reit (LON:KCR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $38.00

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Shares of KCR Residential Reit PLC (LON:KCR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.64), with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.64).

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and a PE ratio of -7.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.78.

About KCR Residential Reit (LON:KCR)

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

