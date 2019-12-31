SVM UK Emerging Fund (LON:SVM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.50

Shares of SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (LON:SVM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.37) and last traded at GBX 103 ($1.35), with a volume of 6223 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.50 ($1.35).

The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.29 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 86.12.

SVM UK Emerging Fund Company Profile (LON:SVM)

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

