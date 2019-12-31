Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $299.00

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc (LON:BMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 299 ($3.93) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.81), with a volume of 13212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 293 ($3.85).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomsbury Publishing in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 273.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 246.36. The stock has a market cap of $218.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.28 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Bloomsbury Publishing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.67%.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

