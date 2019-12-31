Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 326,800 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 355,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,445,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 920,130 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,562,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 770,566 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hill International by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 6,222,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 666,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,986,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hill International during the 3rd quarter worth $653,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th.

HIL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hill International has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $3.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $95.67 million during the quarter.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

