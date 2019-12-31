City Merchants High Yield Trust (LON:CMHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $197.00

City Merchants High Yield Trust Plc (LON:CMHY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 197 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 197 ($2.59), with a volume of 15859 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.58).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 190.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.33. The company has a market cap of $196.88 million and a P/E ratio of 17.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. City Merchants High Yield Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

