International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Short Interest Down 7.7% in December

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 470,100 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 509,100 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:INSW traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.42 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INSW shares. ValuEngine lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Randee E. Day sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $138,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $26,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in International Seaways by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in International Seaways by 30,442.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 21.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

