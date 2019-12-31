Short Interest in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Drops By 7.9%

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of INAP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 10,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Internap has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.85.
Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Internap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.
About Internap
Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.
Featured Article: What is Forex?
Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.