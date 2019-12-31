Short Interest in Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Drops By 7.9%

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.3 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of INAP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 10,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,753. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.24. Internap has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $30.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.85.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. Equities research analysts expect that Internap will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INAP. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Internap in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 180.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Internap in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 900.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Internap in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered Internap from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Internap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

