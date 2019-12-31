Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Diodes stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.59. 20,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.28. Diodes has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. Diodes’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $139,931.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,979.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,596 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 484,712 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wisdom Tree Investments Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Wisdom Tree Investments Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Kew Media Group Shares Up 20.9%
Kew Media Group Shares Up 20.9%
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Village Farms International to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Village Farms International to Hold
Bioanalytical Systems Trading Up 2.2%
Bioanalytical Systems Trading Up 2.2%
Maverix Metals Trading 4.4% Higher
Maverix Metals Trading 4.4% Higher
Superconductor Technologies Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume
Superconductor Technologies Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report