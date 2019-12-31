Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 28th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.8 days. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DIOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Diodes stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.59. 20,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,495. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.28. Diodes has a 12-month low of $29.88 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. Diodes’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $139,931.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,979.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,394,596 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,623,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,027,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,698,000 after purchasing an additional 484,712 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 350,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 879,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after purchasing an additional 134,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

