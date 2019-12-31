Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 28th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 22.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 230,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

GSHD has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 45,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,923,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at $31,396,422.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 22,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $992,011.54. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,190 shares of company stock valued at $32,211,825. Insiders own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $1,617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $469,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 110.1% in the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 146,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 76,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 10.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 147,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.13. 3,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,127. The stock has a market cap of $637.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.95. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $24.05 and a 12-month high of $51.98.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.