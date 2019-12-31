First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 230,500 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total value of $353,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,073.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,271,175.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,673,374 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get First Mid-Illinois Bancshares alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,542,000 after buying an additional 92,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 551,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after buying an additional 35,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. 393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,411. The company has a market cap of $585.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.50. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $36.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.55 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

About First Mid-Illinois Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.