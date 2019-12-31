Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Short Interest Update

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 617,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the November 28th total of 671,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 43.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 35.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 14.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $125.25. 2,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,038. Rogers has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.12.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.67 million. Rogers had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rogers will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

