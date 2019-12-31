Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 16,130,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the November 28th total of 17,520,000 shares. Approximately 18.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of PRTY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 110,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,367,098. The stock has a market cap of $208.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $540.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.73 million. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Party City Holdco will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Harrison acquired 100,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,651.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Norman S. Matthews acquired 212,500 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 406,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,214.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 62.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 19.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period.

PRTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Party City Holdco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Party City Holdco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

