Analysts Expect Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to Announce $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the highest is $1.66. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $782.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.14 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.40.

In other news, SVP Andreas G. Frank sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $634,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $492,713.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,173.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRC. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 6,123.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 607,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,587,000 after acquiring an additional 598,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,313 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $695,650,000 after acquiring an additional 307,825 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the second quarter valued at about $21,336,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 97.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,857 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,590,000 after acquiring an additional 181,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.29. 3,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,939. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.43. Hill-Rom has a 52-week low of $82.56 and a 52-week high of $114.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

