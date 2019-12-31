Brokerages Anticipate Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to Post $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $252.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.90%.

HAE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.80.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,001,668.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $40,093.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,335 shares of company stock worth $7,403,451. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,861,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,867 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 177,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $114.69. 113,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $140.36.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.