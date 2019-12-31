Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will report sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.37 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $5.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE HST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.61. 124,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,130. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 292,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 8.5% in the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 433,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

