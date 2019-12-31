Analysts Expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $192.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to announce sales of $192.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.93 million and the lowest is $189.40 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $181.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $737.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $733.30 million to $743.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $771.46 million, with estimates ranging from $764.72 million to $785.13 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $187.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $2,405,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 253.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 904,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 648,645 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 877.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,825 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 58.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 78,053 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.94. The company had a trading volume of 147,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,242. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.07%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

