Metal (MTL) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, IDEX and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Metal has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $13.21 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00190816 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.48 or 0.01349193 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000617 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00024567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121154 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,083,821 tokens. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, Livecoin, Binance, Huobi, IDEX, Cryptopia, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

