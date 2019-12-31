Monolith Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Monolith token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Livecoin. Monolith has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $32,293.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Monolith has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.46 or 0.06040755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About Monolith

Monolith (TKN) is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,594,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

