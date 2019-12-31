FTX Token (FTT) Market Capitalization Reaches $209.90 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $209.90 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for $2.16 or 0.00029910 BTC on major exchanges including BitMax and CoinEx.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FTX Token

FTT is a token. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 348,000,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,128,008 tokens. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

