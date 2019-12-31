Wagerr (WGR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,549.00

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $5.73 million and approximately $4,549.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007809 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00001022 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000272 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 208,780,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,400,806 tokens. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, YoBit, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

