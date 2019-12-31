Maincoin Trading Up 59.8% Over Last 7 Days (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Maincoin token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin, P2PB2B and Mercatox. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $214,748.00 and $3,277.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 59.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038236 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $436.46 or 0.06040755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029910 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036486 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001919 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

Maincoin is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,833,437 tokens. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Livecoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

