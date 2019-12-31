Swarm Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Swarm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network. Swarm has a market cap of $1.74 million and $5,624.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swarm

Swarm launched on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,654,618 tokens. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarm.fund . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bancor Network, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

